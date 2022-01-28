Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30 to $4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.28. Celanese also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $15.00 EPS.

CE opened at $160.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.04. Celanese has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.40.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

