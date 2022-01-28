Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,209,000. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

CLBT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,349. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

