Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading Down 4.3%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. 570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 217,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELU. Oppenheimer began coverage on Celularity in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Celularity alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.