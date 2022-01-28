Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$10.50 at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CSFB cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.77.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$10.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$14.73.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

