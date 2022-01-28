Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.78

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.78 and traded as low as $6.33. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 2,704,022 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.