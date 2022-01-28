Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.20.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,215,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

