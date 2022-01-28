Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $811.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

