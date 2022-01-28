Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 53,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,187. The stock has a market cap of $271.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Several research firms have commented on CVCY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $333,000. 45.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.