Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.83 and last traded at $45.62. 693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 144,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $529.00 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.44.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $687,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,670. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth about $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

