Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Trading Down 9.6%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)’s stock price traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ceres Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.