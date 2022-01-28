Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Sells $78,030.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $78,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $23.87 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Certara by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Certara by 139.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Certara by 17.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,532,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after acquiring an additional 230,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Certara by 42.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.