CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CWC. Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

CWC stock opened at €106.40 ($120.91) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €122.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €123.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.51 million and a P/E ratio of 17.56. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.40 ($117.50) and a 12 month high of €138.40 ($157.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

