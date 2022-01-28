Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

CIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. dropped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.29.

Shares of Champion Iron stock traded up C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$5.55. 438,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,100. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$3.71 and a 1-year high of C$7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 4.67.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$331.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.90 million. Research analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

