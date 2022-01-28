ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $11.45

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $11.80. ChargePoint shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 73,000 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHPT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $190,171.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in ChargePoint by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,331,000 after purchasing an additional 359,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,053,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $72,878,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

