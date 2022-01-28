Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post $13.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.95 billion and the highest is $13.59 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $51.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.41 billion to $52.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $54.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.45 billion to $55.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $766.04.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $6.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $561.03. 1,560,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,089. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $549.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $703.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

