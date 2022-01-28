Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $25.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $586.62. 50,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,089. The stock has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $630.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $703.10. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $549.59 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $766.04.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charter Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Charter Communications worth $473,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

