Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGIFF. Desjardins upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CGIFF opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.