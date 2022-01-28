Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives C$9.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down C$0.18 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.14. 96,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,265. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$741.97 million and a P/E ratio of -8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.71%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.