Chevron Co. (CVX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 on March 10th

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34.

Chevron has raised its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chevron to earn $9.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Chevron stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. Chevron has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The stock has a market cap of $260.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $4,248,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,883 shares of company stock worth $57,414,185. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

