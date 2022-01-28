Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.14-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-8% yr/yr to $5.14-5.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75 EPS.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $101.00. 25,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,456. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

