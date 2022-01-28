CIBC Begins Coverage on North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

CIBC began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.44.

NOA stock opened at C$17.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.63. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$496.85 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.50 million. Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 16,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.04, for a total value of C$340,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,328,271.28.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

