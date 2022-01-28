Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cigna by 156.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $227.43 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.62 and a 200-day moving average of $217.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

