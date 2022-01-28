Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.62. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 44.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,974,000 after purchasing an additional 234,931 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

