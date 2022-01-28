Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend by 18.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.44. 30,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average is $118.31.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.