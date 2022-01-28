Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.81.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
TSE:CGX traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 164,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,018. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$10.16 and a 1-year high of C$16.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$769.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
