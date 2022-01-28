Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

TSE:CGX traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 164,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,018. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$10.16 and a 1-year high of C$16.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$769.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$250.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.