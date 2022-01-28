Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 97.2% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 34,580.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS opened at $377.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $317.46 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

