Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $31,069,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $336,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,893 shares of company stock worth $4,909,130 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $99.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

