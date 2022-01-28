Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 40,932 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

