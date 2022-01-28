Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 48.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Cable One by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 115,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cable One by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO opened at $1,454.59 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,448.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,697.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,827.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total value of $289,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.83.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.