Citigroup Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 1,008.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after buying an additional 853,991 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,354,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Zai Lab by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 707,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after buying an additional 327,338 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $187.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.32.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

