Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 115.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in ManTech International during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ManTech International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANT opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

