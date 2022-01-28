Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,787 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.