Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 35.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,764 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $29.11 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMHC. B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,320. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.