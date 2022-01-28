Citigroup Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $32.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Invesco has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. Invesco’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $396,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

