Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Short Interest Update

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHCLY opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. Citizen Watch has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $23.93.

Get Citizen Watch alerts:

Citizen Watch Company Profile

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches, machine tools, and electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, Electronic Products, and Others. The Watches segment provides watches and quartz movement services.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizen Watch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizen Watch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.