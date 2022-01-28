Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,551 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,136 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 113,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

