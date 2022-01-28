Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Services in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

