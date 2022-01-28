City Holding Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for City in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

CHCO stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. City has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.61.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of City by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,271,000 after buying an additional 56,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of City by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,011,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of City by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,943,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,999,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of City by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,918,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

