Civilization (CIV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $91,473.00

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Civilization has a market cap of $36.82 million and $91,473.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civilization has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00105331 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

