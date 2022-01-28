Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Craig Hallum

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLNE. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,796,000 after purchasing an additional 66,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 556,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

