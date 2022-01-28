Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to $3.75

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2,251.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 28,663 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 595,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 248,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.