Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Clearfield stock traded up $8.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,677. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $780.05 million, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clearfield by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clearfield by 1,254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clearfield by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

