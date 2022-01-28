Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.
Clearfield stock traded up $8.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,677. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $780.05 million, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.
