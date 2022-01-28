CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Down 65.2% in January

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMGO opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get CMG Holdings Group alerts:

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.