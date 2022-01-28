Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%.

CCB stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. 1,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coastal Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 65.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.