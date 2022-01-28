Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $56,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.