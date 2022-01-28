Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 86.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,046 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 799,335 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

