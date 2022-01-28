Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNS opened at $81.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.43. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

