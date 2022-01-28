Coldstack (CLS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a market cap of $1.20 million and $164,363.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00048444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.92 or 0.06767135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,850.43 or 1.00135723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052034 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.