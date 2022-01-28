Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COLB. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 382,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

