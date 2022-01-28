Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.
The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CLBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
About Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)
Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.
