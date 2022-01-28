Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

